La Base: Emergency Relief Funds for Designers in Puerto Rico

The Miramar Museum of Art and Design [MADMi (Museo de Arte y Diseño de Miramar)] in Puerto Rico is offering emergency relief funds for industrial, fashion, and graphic designers on the island. The window for applying will be open from Monday, June 1 t at 9:00am to Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 11:59pm. [For specific guidelines, see MADMi.]

LA BASE: AYUDA PARA DISEÑADORXS GRÁFICOS, INDUSTRIALES Y DE MODA [La Base: AID FOR FASHION, INDUSTRIAL AND GRAPHIC DESIGNERS.] In solidarity with the local community of designers, and in accordance with our mission of inspiring through art and design, and opting for inventiveness, innovation, and creativity as engines for social welfare, we have created LA BASE, an economic relief fund for designers affected by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The fund, made possible by the support of the Titín Foundation, consists of $ 10,000 to grant ten emergency grants of $ 1,000 each to ten industrial, graphic or fashion designers to alleviate their economic situation immediately. The use of the grants will be discretionary and can serve to cover costs related to payments of rent, utilities and food or to pay for the transition of their portfolios to virtual platforms.

At MADMi we are aware that art is essential, even during this pandemic, since imagination and creativity have always sustained humanity during historical crises like the one we are experiencing. Eligibility guidelines to apply to LA BASE are available at madmi.org and the application period will be open from Monday, June 1 to Tuesday, June 2 at 11:59 PM.

For more information and guidelines, see https://www.madmi.org/la-base/