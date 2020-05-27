How to get a Caribbean meal delivered to your door during the lockdown (UK)

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Oprah Flash (Birmingham Live) offers A range of takeaways are offering delivery services in Wolverhampton, Walsall, Sandwell and Dudley, etc., in West Midlands, England.

The lockdown has encouraged us to rethink how we prepare our meals. If you’re getting fed up of standing in front of the hob and craving your favourite Caribbean dish, there are plenty of establishments that will deliver straight to your door. It can also come in handy if you are looking for a way to have a hot meal delivered to your elderly relatives. We’ve trawled through Google and recommendations to find a list of takeaways in Wolverhampton, Walsall, Sandwell and Dudley open for collection or delivery.

Island Bay Caribbean Takeaway – Wolverhampton

Nestled in the heart of Bilston, the Island Bay Caribbean Takeaway is open and offering delivery services via UberEats. They have also stocked their fridge with bun and hard dough bread as well as an array of drinks. If you decide to collect, only two customers are allowed in at a time. To place an order, call 01902 471883 or use the UberEats app.

Troy’s Tasty Caribbean Takeaway – Wolverhampton

On Bilston Road, this popular takeaway reopened on May 9, and is serving food available for collection. bbOpening hours are noon until 8pm. To place an order for collection, call 01902 835335 to check availability of foods. You will be given a ticket number and advised when to collect. Only one customer at a time will be allowed inside.

Bellfoots Caribbean Takeaway – Wolverhampton

You can have a hot meal delivered to your door from Bellfoots on Dunstall Road. The menu includes a wide range of Caribbean delicacies including, ackee and saltfish, oxtail and the more widely known, jerk chicken. To make an order call 01902 399773 or visit the eatery’s Facebook page.

De Wright Flava

A popular takeaway just off Stafford Road is open for business and offering hot food for collection. To make an order in the Wolverhampton area, call 01902 732259. A recent reviewer said: “I cannot praise De Wright Flava enough for their fantastic food! We literally come all the way from South Birmingham to buy our Jamaican food from here. Karen is amazing!”

Swaggalicious Takeaway – Walsall

To order Caribbean cuisine favourites to your door in Walsall, Swagglicious in Caldmore is offering delivery through Just Eat. Meals include oxtail, stewed chicken, ackee and saltfish, jerk chicken and a range of fish dishes and sides. To place an order, visit the Just Eat app or call 01922 277088.

The Taste of Home – Walsall

This takeaway on High Street in Bloxwich is offering food delivery services via Uber Eats, JustEat and Deliveroo. There is also a call-to-collect service, where payment can be made by card. The eatery is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 12.15pm until 8pm. To get in touch call 01922 277960.

Caribbean Kitchen – Stourbridge

If you live within a three-mile radius of Bridgenorth Road in Stourbridge, you can have a meal delivered to your doorstep. The menu includes traditional dishes such as curried mutton, jerk chicken and rice and peas. They have also added a vegetarian twist and you can get your hands on aubergine and sweet potato curry and cauliflower nuggets. To place an order text your name, number, address and food order to 07826200806. Collection orders are also available.

Dee’s Soulfood Takeaway – Dudley

Offering food for delivery, Dee’s Soulfood Takeaway to residents in Dudley. The menu is packed with a variety of items such as hake, lamb chops and curry prawns along with all the traditional favourites. If you choose to collect, the restaurant is restricting the number for customers allowed in-store to three at a time. bbbbbbbbbbTo order, visit Uber Eats or call 01384 910 956.

Porky’s Cafe – Wednesbury

There’s a café in Wednesbury offering hot food available for collection or delivery. You can also get your hands on a range of Caribbean dishes at Porky’s Café in Spring Head as well as a traditional Sunday roast. The menu includes: Oxtail, curry mutton, southern fried chicken and jerk chicken served with a choice of rice and peas or white rice with plantain and homemade coleslaw. To make an order or find out more, head to Facebook or call 07377916389.

Netty’s Caribbean Takeaway – Smethwick

If you live in or around Cape Hill and missing your Caribbean food fix, Netty’s has the solution. To make an order, call 07535 109247. A recent reviewer said: “Fantastic friendly service food is good tastes good, the Jerk chicken is perfect would definitely recommend. I would also recommend Netty’s Caribbean take away as well.”

