Celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage Month at History Fort Lauderdale with Art & History Exhibition

A report from South Florida Caribbean News.

Celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage Month in the digital age with “The Island Imprint: The Art and History of the Caribbean Community in Broward County.”

The fine art and historical exhibition is produced by cultural nonprofit Island SPACE(islandspacefl.org) with the patronage of History Fort Lauderdale(historyfortlauderdale.org), and is on display through June 29.

Guests can enjoy the free interactive, virtual exhibition through the Island SPACE website, and may visit the physical exhibition at History Fort Lauderdale in The New River Inn (231 SW Second Avenue) beginning on June 15.

“We are thrilled to welcome the public back to History Fort Lauderdale with this culturally significant exhibit that highlights the history and contributions of our Caribbean-American population,” said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. “We’re excited to continue our relationship with Island SPACE to share these visually compelling artworks and relevant stories.”

Contributing Artists

This second staging in a multiyear initiative celebrating Broward County’s Caribbean heritage displays the works of three artist-contributors.

Photo artist and curator David I. Muir (Jamaica) shares a selection of photos from the “Caribbean-American” collection, printed on canvas and featuring Caribbean scenes around Broward county.

Two-time photography participant Sonya Sanchez-Arias (Trinidad) shares pieces from her “Fragments” collection, in which images she has captured from the Caribbean region are digitally manipulated, printed on metal, and mounted on natural, reclaimed materials.

Mixed media artist Krystle Sabdul (Jamaica) has included a variety of expressive, oversized portraits.

The historical aspect of the exhibition, curated by Calibe Thompson (Jamaica), traces the Caribbean community’s roots in Broward through news clippings, archival photos and information displaying the influence of diverse island people on the vibrant fabric of Greater Fort Lauderdale.

“Our goal with “The Island Imprint” project is to showcase art, history and our region’s untold stories as a unique collective, and to stimulate further discussion on diversity and culture,” said Calibe Thompson, executive director of Island SPACE. “We are excited that through the new virtual feature, even those who aren’t able to travel due to the health crisis or other reasons can still enjoy the exhibition from anywhere in the world.”

Support for the project has been provided in part by the Broward County Cultural Division and the following Funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Helen and Frank Stoykov Charitable Endowment Fund, David and Francie Horvitz Family Fund, Ann Adams Fund, Mary and Alex Mackenzie Community Impact Fund, Blockbuster Entertainment Unrestricted Fund, Robert E. Dooley Unrestricted Fund for Broward, Harold D. Franks Fund, and Jan Moran Unrestricted Fund.

Admission to “The Island Imprint: The Art and History of the Caribbean Community in Broward County” is free with History Fort Lauderdale general museum admission – $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and $7 for students (through age 22 with a valid student ID). Admission is free for members, military and children ages six and under.

In compliance with local and state health guidelines, visitors will be required to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing of six feet apart. Hand sanitizer will be available at the front desk admission point and all surfaces will be thoroughly cleaned multiple times a day. Additionally, guests will be asked to sign-in, daily, for contact tracing.

Learn more about Island SPACE at islandspacefl.org.