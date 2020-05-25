Montreal International Poetry Prize deadline approaching

0-1

 The Montreal International Poetry Prize, which awards $20,000 CAD to the writer of a single poem, has a submission deadline of June 1st. The Montreal Prize has recently been transferred to McGill University’s Department of English in Montreal, Canada. This year’s judge is the Pulitzer Prize winning African American poet Yusef Komunyakaa.

They’ve already received over 2,300 entries from 68 countries in advance of their upcoming deadline of 1 June 2020but would welcome submissions from Caribbean poets. 

They have recently appeared in The Sunday TimesThe SuburbanRadio Canada InternationalCBC MontrealQuill & Quire, and The McGill Reporter. Please see more information (including submission guidelines) through the links below.

Montreal Prize Website

Montreal Prize – Twitter

Montreal Prize – Facebook

Montreal Prize – Instagram

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s