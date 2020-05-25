Montreal International Poetry Prize deadline approaching

The Montreal International Poetry Prize, which awards $20,000 CAD to the writer of a single poem, has a submission deadline of June 1st. The Montreal Prize has recently been transferred to McGill University’s Department of English in Montreal, Canada. This year’s judge is the Pulitzer Prize winning African American poet Yusef Komunyakaa.

They’ve already received over 2,300 entries from 68 countries in advance of their upcoming deadline of 1 June 2020, but would welcome submissions from Caribbean poets.

They have recently appeared in The Sunday Times, The Suburban, Radio Canada International, CBC Montreal, Quill & Quire, and The McGill Reporter. Please see more information (including submission guidelines) through the links below.

