Javy Báez Plays Coach for Puerto Rican Rapper/Baseball Hopeful Residente

A report by Brett Taylor for Bleacher Nation.

Back in Spring Training, such as it briefly was, the Chicago Cubs had Puerto Rican rapper Residente into camp for a “tryout” as part of an MLB series.

The video just came out today, and it’s fun to see Javy Báez in the role of coach. Enjoy:

 

Not only is that a fun video to enjoy on a baseball-less day, but it’s also interesting to see the perspective of two men in the public eye, who hail from Puerto Rico, talking about the devastating experience of Hurricane Maria.

