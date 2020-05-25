2020 Caribbean Literary Festival (CALIFEST) – LIVE ONLINE!

A report from Jamaicans.com.

Our thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.

CALIFEST 2020 will virtually bring the Caribbean to not only Southern California but all of the world. The literary extravaganza remains designed with specific activities for youth and adults, including self-publishing and self-transformational workshops, panel discussions, poetry-readings, live interviews, online book sales (https://www.califest.org/ shop ), and Ananse story-telling in the Caribbean oral tradition. The day’s activities will culminate with auditory spice of Caribbean Music to be served up at the CALIFEST Live Online After-Party.

CALIFEST 2020’s featured authors of fictional and non-fictional Caribbean works include: British Virgin Island-born Dr. Richard Georges (2020 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature for his poetry book, “ Epiphaneia ”); Trinidad & Tobago-born Ingrid Persaud (2018 BBC National Short Story Award, and the 2017 Commonwealth Short Story Prize for her debut effort, “ The Sweet Sop ”); Jamaican-born Dr. Amina Blackwood-Meeks aka DactaNanse (Gold Star Awardee of Cayman, for her contribution to the development of storytelling in the Cayman Islands, and inductee of Caribbean Hall of Fame); and Suriname-born Dr. Joan Marques, prolific author, professor and speaker, among many others.

CALIFEST is an annual project conceived by Steve Russell and Sandra Campbell-Notice, and sponsored by the Los Angeles-based non-profit organization Jamaica Cultural Alliance. The festival is also sponsored by the Jamaica Tourist Board and the Dominican Republic Tourism Board.

To learn more about CALIFEST or to be a sponsor for the 2020 festival, visit http://www.califest.org/.