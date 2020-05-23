All current exhibitions will open or reopen when the Museum reopens to the public. Visit our online galleries at VirtualVAMOCA.org.
Shifting Gaze: A Reconstruction of The Black & Hispanic Body in Contemporary Art presents a selection of works from Dr. Robert B. Feldman’s extensive collection of contemporary art. The 27 internationally regarded artists featured here create timely considerations into race and identity. The works are inspired by global art history, American history, and popular culture and present a broad range of concepts including vulnerability, beauty, and belonging. They challenge perceptions about the way society and each of us may or may not look at the “other.”
Through various media, such as painting, sculpture, drawing, and collage, the Black, Hispanic and Latinx body is subtly implied in some instances, beautifully unfolds in others, and in a few, is direct, dramatic, and heartbreaking. The symbolic framework of the Shifting Gaze helps generate a larger dialogue between the works and our current diverse physical, social, and political landscape.
The power of this collection is the result of the extraordinary vision and passionate quest of the collector Dr. Feldman who shares with us an unparalleled visual intellect fueled by his knowledge, curiosity, humanity, and a keen eye.
Shifting Gaze: A Reconstruction of The Black & Hispanic Body in Contemporary Art features works from the following artists:
Shifting Gaze: A Reconstruction of the Black & Hispanic Body in Contemporary Art from the Collection of Dr. Robert B. Feldman was organized by the Mennello Museum of American Art and curated by Shannon Fitzgerald, Executive Director, Mennello Museum of American Art.
