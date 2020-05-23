shifting gaze: a reconstruction of the black & hispanic body in contemporary art from the collection of dr. robert b. feldman

All current exhibitions will open or reopen when the Museum reopens to the public. Visit our online galleries at VirtualVAMOCA.org.

Shifting Gaze: A Reconstruction of The Black & Hispanic Body in Contemporary Art presents a selection of works from Dr. Robert B. Feldman’s extensive collection of contemporary art. The 27 internationally regarded artists featured here create timely considerations into race and identity. The works are inspired by global art history, American history, and popular culture and present a broad range of concepts including vulnerability, beauty, and belonging. They challenge perceptions about the way society and each of us may or may not look at the “other.”

Through various media, such as painting, sculpture, drawing, and collage, the Black, Hispanic and Latinx body is subtly implied in some instances, beautifully unfolds in others, and in a few, is direct, dramatic, and heartbreaking. The symbolic framework of the Shifting Gaze helps generate a larger dialogue between the works and our current diverse physical, social, and political landscape.

The power of this collection is the result of the extraordinary vision and passionate quest of the collector Dr. Feldman who shares with us an unparalleled visual intellect fueled by his knowledge, curiosity, humanity, and a keen eye.

Shifting Gaze: A Reconstruction of The Black & Hispanic Body in Contemporary Art features works from the following artists:

Nina Chanel Abney

Farley Aguilar

Radcliffe Bailey

Yoan Capote

Nathaniel Donnett

Mark Thomas Gibson

Luis Gispert

Clotilde Jiménez

Jennie C. Jones

Samuel Levi Jones

Titus Kaphar

Nate Lewis

Kyle Meyer

Lavar Munroe

Toyin Ojih Odutola

Ebony G. Patterson

Lamar Peterson

Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz

Paul Henry Ramirez

Jamel Shabazz

Vaughn Spann

Shawn Theodore

Mickalene Thomas

Hank Willis Thomas

Carlos Vega

Lynette Yiadom-Boakye

Nate Young

Shifting Gaze: A Reconstruction of the Black & Hispanic Body in Contemporary Art from the Collection of Dr. Robert B. Feldman was organized by the Mennello Museum of American Art and curated by Shannon Fitzgerald, Executive Director, Mennello Museum of American Art.

The exhibition presentation at MOCA is generously underwritten by the Capital Group, Meredith and Brother Rutter, and Petra Snowden. The exhibition is generously supported by the City of Orlando and Friends of The Mennello Museum of American Art. Funding is also provided by Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program and United Arts of Central Florida.