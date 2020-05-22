WatchAMovieOnUs: “Carmen & Geoffrey” (ttff)

#WatchAMovieOnUs online screening series: As part of its fifteenth anniversary celebrations, from May 24 to July 12, 2020, ttff will stream eight trinidad+tobago film festival favorites—one per week on Sundays—for free via the ttff website. Each film will be available for 24 hours.

This Sunday (May 24) they will be streaming Carmen & Geoffrey, directed by Linda Atkinson and Nick Doob. [Watch trailer here or at ttff]

CARMEN and GEOFFREY, an intimate documentary which was awarded Best Film at ttff/09, follows the astonishing five-decade marriage and careers of two legends of the stage: Carmen de Lavallade and Geoffrey Holder. Carmen, a dynamic dancer and choreographer from California, moved to New York with Alvin Ailey and began a legacy of modern dance in America. Geoffrey, a Trinidad-born choreographer, was also a set and costume designer, painter, actor (see Annie, Live and Let Die etc) and man about town with productions such as The Wiz.

Directed by Linda Atkinson and Nick Doob, Carmen & Geoffrey is packed with archival material depicting the artists at work, including clips from the 1950s and 1960s. The film stands as evidence that Carmen and Geoffrey’s greatest accomplishment was their balance of passion – for their art and for each other. “Carmen & Geoffrey” features interviews and performance footage of friends and colleagues: dancers Judith Jamison, Gus Solomons, Jr., Dudley Williams, Ulysses Dove and Alvin Ailey.

Carmen and Geoffrey will be available to viewers in the Caribbean for streaming on the tt film festival website for 24 hours, starting at 12:01am on Sunday 24 May, 2020.

Source: https://ttfilmfestival.com/watchamovieonus