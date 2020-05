The Central Bank of Trinidad & Tobago has launched its IMD Virtual Photography Exhibition 2020. The main theme is “Museums for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.” Take a look at the exhibition at CBTT IMD.

Shown above is a photo by Nadia Huggins, who was featured earlier (2016) in Nadia Huggins: A Brief Interview with Repeating Islands. See more on the artist at https://nadiahuggins.com/.

Source: https://www.central-bank.org.tt/museum/museum-virtual-gallery