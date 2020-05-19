Usain Bolt and partner, Kasi Bennett, have baby girl

A report by Paul Myers in Modern Ghana.

Jamaica’s prime minister, Andrew Holness, led the congratulations on Monday after it was revealed that Kasi Bennett, the partner of eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt, had given birth to a girl.

Local media reports said the couple’s daughter was born on Sunday.

Bolt, 33, revealed he was expecting a daughter with Bennett on social media in March. He jokingly warned he was more than capable of running down any future suitors.

“Any man! Any boy! Don’t play with me!” he said.

In his pre-daddy days, Bolt won his first Olympic gold medal at the 2008 games in Beijing.

He destroyed the field to record a world record time of 9.69 seconds. He later attributed his pyrotechnics to a pre-race diet of McDonalds chicken nuggets and siestas.

Richard Thompson, the Trinidadian who won silver, said: “I could see him slowing down ahead as I was still pumping away.”

Bolt followed it up with the 200m gold and was the anchor on the 4×100 metres relay team that also won gold.

However, that medal was taken away in 2017 after Nesta Carter was retrospectively found to be taking a prohibited substance methylhexaneamine.

Living legend

In 2012 in London, Bolt incurred the wrath of Jacques Rogge, the then boss of the International Olympic Committee, for saying he would become a living legend if he were to become the first man to retain the 100m and 200m titles.

Rogge let it be known he disapproved of the Jamaican’s cockiness.

Bolt won both crowns and duly anointed himself a living legend. He also won gold in the 4x100m relay.

A third double on the trot at the 2016 Rio Games gave his boast a tad of credibility. Another gold in the 4x100m relay added the icing.

Bolt retired from the international circuit after the world championships in London.

His baby girl will be in her teens before any male athlete can even begin to rival her daddy.