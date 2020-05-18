ACWWS Graduate Student Essay Contest (Extended Deadline)

We’ve just heard from Giselle Anatol, president of the Association of Caribbean Women Writers and Scholars (ACWWS) that, because of the long-lasting disruptions caused by the pandemic, the association has extended the deadline for the annual Graduate Student Essay Contest. The new deadline is Monday, June 29, 2020 (5:00pm EST).

The ACWWS is pleased to announce the 3rd ANNUAL ACWWS GRADUATE STUDENT ESSAY CONTEST (2019 – 2020) DEADLINE EXTENDED to June 29, 2020 @ 5:00pm EST.

Max. length: 30pp (incl. bibliography)

Min. length: 8 pp (incl. bibliography)

Essays will be judged on numerous topics, including the originality of the work, sophistication of analysis, relevance to the mission of the Association of Caribbean Women Writers & Scholars, the essay’s grounding in current scholarly literature, clarity of the writing / fluidity of prose.

Submit entries to acwwsexecutive@gmail.com. In the body of the email, please include the entrant’s name, email address, current mailing address, phone number, and academic affiliation. Graduate students in any field are eligible to submit their work, but priority will be given to essays engaged in Caribbean gender studies or entrants who are Caribbean women. Please include a statement of 75 words or less on the essay’s or entrant’s relationship to ACWWS and/or its mission.

For more information, visit: http://www.acwws.org/