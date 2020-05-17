Installation View #museumshutdown: What Is ‘Contemporary’ Caribbean Culture

Contemporary & América Latina offers a view of Mahogany Culture’s exhibition—a digital art space founded by Zoe Osborne focusing on artists from Barbados and beyond. For full gallery, see C& América Latina.

Hundreds of independent art and museums spaces were forced to close due to the Corona-Crisis. In this series we are celebrating the fantastic artistic events that are right now sitting behind closed doors. Mahogany Culture’s exhibition is a digital art space founded by Zoe Osborne. The first online exhibition is meant to be a conversation with creatives in Barbados, the Caribbean and the Diaspora, through a new lens identifying what a “contemporary culture” looks like. Take a look at the installation views and go for a virtual video tour here.

This digital exhibition was curated and digitally animated by Mahogany Culture founder Zoe Osborne. It is a platform for Barbadians and people all over the world to come together for an open discussion, stories and listen to music followed by a virtual gallery exhibition with thought provoking art. It is meant to be an unprecedented experience that is mentally stimulating and inspiring.

Through this event, Mahogany Culture will provide an opportunity for local artists and those in the diaspora to showcase their work. The work showcased will have a focus on Barbados and the Caribbean and will be a mixture of modern and traditional expressions. Photographers, Videographers, Visual/Graphic Artists, Musicians, Poets etc. will all have an opportunity to take part.

With Akilah Watts, Alex Gibson, Alexander James, Danielle Trotman, Dwight Jones, Joshua Greaves, Kalead Music, Kyle D. Alchemist, Orisha Image (Moussa Kone), Ray Liotta, Rhiannon Marquez, UZiMA, Xii the 7even and Zoe Osborne.

For gallery photos, see http://amlatina.contemporaryand.com/editorial/what-is-contemporary-caribbean-culture/