Caribbean traditions and culture take over Nicaragua’s Parque Nacional de Ferias

The Parque Nacional de Ferias [National Fairs Park] and more than 200 protagonists paid tribute to Mayo Ya festivities with the Caribbean Traditions Fair [Feria de las Tradiciones del Caribe] where dances, arts and crafts, and gastronomy delighted the families who came to this space of entrepreneurial Nicaraguans.

This tribute to Caribbean culture and traditions began with the artistic demonstrations of the band Comparsa Erupción Costeña, to the rhythm of soca, calypso, punta, and the famous palo de mayo.

About twenty young people among musicians and dancers, shimmied and danced through the different terraces of the National Park, culminating at the main square, where they once again presented their show, marked by the impressive movements typical of the Garifuna and Caribbean culture.

Leonel Pérez, director of the group Comparsa Erupción Costeña of Bluefields, said that being in the capital, showing the traditions of his multi-ethnic and multicultural land is an unforgettable experience.

“For us, who are from the Caribbean region, it is always special to come to Managua—and now, we do it much faster with the beautiful highway we have, and thanks to this, our Caribbean culture is better known in our multi-ethnic Nicaragua,” said Pérez.

This weekend was very special because we were welcoming May—month of fertility, month of planting, and especially, month of art. [. . .]

