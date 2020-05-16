UPR Lectures for International Museum Day

The University of Puerto Rico’s Museum of History, Anthropology, and Art announced that the Association of Museums of Puerto Rico will host lectures in celebration of the International Museum Day on Monday, May 18, 2020. To listen to the lectures, you must have or create a ZOOM account and register for the morning and/or afternoon session, in the links provided below:

Morning Session 11:00am-12:00pm:

“A brief introduction to the panorama and adaptation of the concept ‘Digital Humanities’ in Puerto Rico today”

Johnny Lugo Vega, Director of Cultural Heritage Innovation Program; Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust

The speaker will reflect on Digital Humanities, in general, to examine their adaptability in our organizations, under a previous panorama, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and other events. The focus will be centered on museums, without neglecting their possibilities in the local (tropical) and global reality (of global warming). In addition, examples of proposals and ongoing projects will be explored.

Afternoon Session 2:00am-3:00pm:

“The museum as a science education link to the community using digital media and STEM disciplines”

Jenny Guevara, Executive Director of EcoExploratorio, Puerto Rico Museum of Sciences

We will learn about the response of EcoExploratorio in favor of the communities and before COVID-19, while practical recommendations will be shared in light of the current reality and future challenges for museums.

“Creative aging in museums: an unexpected joy”

Lisa Ortega Pol, Educator; Museum of History, Anthropology and Art at the University of Puerto Rico-Río Piedras

We will learn about the “La vida es un arte” [Life is an Art] project, aimed at senior citizens, and about lessons learned—as well as surprises—in its development and implementation.

“Informal education in times of pandemic: Arecibo Observatory”

Abniel Machín, Executive Director of the Arecibo Observatory

Discussion will center on the efforts made by the Arecibo Observatory to continue distance-educating our island about space science and other scientific areas.

Registration for morning session:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_beghmkWqStek19_1Hgx9vQ

Registration for evening session:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aRNKYte8QzqQKU4_keoD-w