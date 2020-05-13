In this article (real title: “Rihanna Now Richer Than Sir Elton”) New Americas Now compares the singer to other wealthy performers, quoting the Sunday Times Rich List. I think it is important to point out that this Caribbean performer is the only woman—and the only black woman—on the list. And beyond the millions she is making (and donating through various charities), it is important to point out that she was chosen as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for Barbados, representing the country and its culture since 2018.

There’s no stopping Rihanna. The Bajan-born star is now richer than Sir Elton John and Sir Mick Jagger.

That’s according to the Sunday Times Rich List which put Rihanna on the list for the first time – but at third place – with £468m, thanks in part to the success of her cosmetics and fashion brand Fenty.

That puts the 32-year-old ahead of Sir Elton John at fourth with £360m, and Sir Mick Jagger, at fifth with £285m. She is also ahead of Sir Ringo Starr, Ed Sheeran and Rod Stewart.

With a calculated wealth of £800m, Lord Lloyd Webber still comes joint top alongside Sir Paul McCartney, despite the composer apparently standing to lose millions due to the closure of theatres in the West End and on Broadway.

