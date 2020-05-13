Preparing for release: Yellow-shouldered Amazons in Bonaire

BES Reporter announced that it is almost time for the release of 6 yellow-shouldered amazon chicks that were born at the Echo Dos Pos Conservation Centre in Rincón, Bonaire. The yellow-shouldered amazon, also known as the yellow-shouldered parrot (genus Amazona) is mostly found in Bonaire and the Venezuelan Caribbean islands, such as Margarita and La Blanquilla.

The article states that, before they are released, Echo Bonaire has to ensure that they have the best possible chance of survival. “Introducing enrichment in the form of native fruits and trees not only keeps them mentally and physically stimulated, but it teaches them how to forage by themselves and recognize foods from the wild, a critical skill to have before being released.”

See article at http://bes-reporter.com/index.php/2020/05/13/preparing-for-release/