Mónica Puig and Sie7e join a children’s reading campaign

Tennis player Mónica Puig and the singer Sie7e joined the Flamboyán Foundation’s project “Todos a Leer … en casa” so that children will be able to enjoy reading stories by outstanding Puerto Rican writers at home. Both add their voices to those of other artists, athletes, educators and public figures who have collaborated with the initiative.

Mónica Puig, the first Olympic gold medalist [for tennis] in Puerto Rico, reads the story “¿Me puedes dar una galleta, por favor?” [Can you give me a cookie, please?] while Sie7e recounts and dramatizes the book Miss Curiosa. Like the others in the “Todos a Leer” project, these videos can be seen on the YouTube channel and the Fundación Flamboyán Facebook page.

This entity has also put on its website several resources for families to promote love for reading among their children. These include a Family Tips Guide, a Reading Aloud Guide, and lists of high-quality books that the Foundation has selected, based on children’s age groups and interests. Resources can be found at this link: www.flamboyanfoundation.org/es.

Former baseball player Carlos Delgado, writers Mayra Santos Febres and Georgina Lázaro León, vocalist Víctor Rivera (Atención Atención), actress Natalia Lugo, and teacher Ady Abreu have been among those who have lent their voices to read children’s stories during this pandemic.

Article translated by Ivette Romero. For original article (in Spanish), see http://puertoricotequiero.com/monica-puig-y-sie7e-se-unen-a-campana-de-lectura-infantil/