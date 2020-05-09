Beyond Homophobia: Centring LGBTQ Experiences in the Anglophone Caribbean, edited by Moji Anderson and Erin MacLeod (University of the West Indies Press, May 2020) includes contributions by Nikoli Attai, Andre Bagoo, Vileitha Davis-Morrison, Carol Hordatt Gentles, Lyndon Gill, K. Nandini Ghisyawan, Thomas Glave, Rajanie Preity Kumar, O’Neil Lawrence, Nick Marsellas, Keith E. McNeal, Kei Miller, Carla Moore, Ajamu Nangwaya, Adwoa Onuora, Anna Kasafi Perkins, Colin Robinson, Dorothea Smartt, and Rinaldo Walcott.

Description: Beyond Homophobia: Centring LGBTQ Experiences in the Anglophone Caribbean aims to disrupt the conventional rendering of the Caribbean as uniquely and deeply homophobic by focusing on the experiences and agency of LGBTQ people in the region.

Presenting a wide range of perspectives and approaches, this book grew out of presentations at two groundbreaking events on the Jamaican campus of the University of the West Indies: a symposium discussing LGBTQ experiences and research in Jamaica, and a conference that expanded the focus to provide a regional scope. Activists, artists and academics came together to challenge and change the narratives about LGBTQ issues in the Caribbean, exploring sexualities, gender identities and queer practices beyond the discourse of violence, as well as the stereotypes, assumptions and limitations presented by conventional norms around gender and sexuality.

Beyond Homophobia combines a variety of academic disciplines with poetry and prose. Its contributions move from cyberspace to the dancehall, from literary analysis to ethnographic research, from pedagogical to methodological concerns, and from thoughts on the past to ideas about the future. The collection presents a range of perspectives on and techniques with which to interrogate notions of identity, sexualities, victimhood, agency, activism, fluidity, fixity, visibility, invisibility, class, homophobia, coming out, belonging and spirituality.

By illuminating the lives, experiences, and research of and about the queer anglophone Caribbean, this volume represents a concerted attempt to move Beyond Homophobia.

For more information, see https://www.uwipress.com/9789766407445/beyond-homophobia