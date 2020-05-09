90: A Celebration of Kamau Brathwaite

A celebration of Kamau Brathwaite’s 90th birthday will be live streamed on Facebook on Monday, May 11, at 4:00pm. The program, curated by Christian Campbell, is presented by the PEN World Voices Festival in partnership with The New School’s Eugene Lang College of Liberal Arts Department of Literary Studies and Program in Race and Ethnicity. RSVP is required for this digital event.

Description: Acclaimed writers and performers Honor Ford-Smith, Aracelis Girmay, M. NourbeSe Philip, Roger Guenveur Smith, and Christian Campbell join us to celebrate the 90th birthday of the late Kamau Brathwaite, one of the great poet-thinkers of our time. A recipient of the 2018 PEN Voelcker Award for Poetry, Brathwaite is best known for The Arrivants, published in 1973; The History of the Voice; Born to Slow Horses; and The Development of Creole Society in Jamaica, 1770-1820. The event will include readings, personal remembrances, and conversation about Brathwaite’s significance as a poet, historian, and critic, and the work of nurturing his living legacy.

