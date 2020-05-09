90: A Celebration of Kamau Brathwaite

brath

A celebration of Kamau Brathwaite’s 90th birthday will be live streamed on Facebook on Monday, May 11, at 4:00pm. The program, curated by Christian Campbell, is presented by the PEN World Voices Festival in partnership with The New School’s Eugene Lang College of Liberal Arts Department of Literary Studies and Program in Race and Ethnicity. RSVP is required for this digital event.

Description: Acclaimed writers and performers Honor Ford-Smith, Aracelis Girmay, M. NourbeSe Philip, Roger Guenveur Smith, and Christian Campbell join us to celebrate the 90th birthday of the late Kamau Brathwaite, one of the great poet-thinkers of our time. A recipient of the 2018 PEN Voelcker Award for Poetry, Brathwaite is best known for The Arrivants, published in 1973; The History of the VoiceBorn to Slow Horses; and The Development of Creole Society in Jamaica, 1770-1820. The event will include readings, personal remembrances, and conversation about Brathwaite’s significance as a poet, historian, and critic, and the work of nurturing his living legacy.

RSVP HERE

For more information, see https://pen.org/event/a-celebration-of-kamau-brathwaite/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s