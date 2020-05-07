Top 10 novels about unconventional families

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Trinidadian novelist Ingrid Persaud (The Guardian) chooses books “in which people attach themselves to ‘a something’ that might ease their loneliness.” I love these recommendations (and Persaud’s stirring introduction to the list).

My mother said to make sure my belly full. Airplane food don’t carry taste. So before I left Trinidad for university in London, I licked down a plate of curry cascadoux fish with fresh pigeon peas and boiled rice. Ma hand sweet, but I know what she’s doing. They say eat cascadoux and no matter how far you stray, all England, America, Australia, your days will end in Trinidad.

Three decades later I still ain’t reach back for good but my novel, Love After Love, is set there. It follows an unconventional family – Betty, navigating life as a young widow, her teenage son Solo and their lodger Mr Chetan, a gay man unable to claim his sexual identity. Then one night, Bram! Solo overhears a devastating secret and the whole family mash up. Their story shows how love, even in its messiest forms, might still save us.

The thing is, when you see a family with mammy and daddy strolling along with their nice nice children, and you feel a twinge of green, don’t hurt your head. Put two scratch on that pretty picture and a set of secrets and pain will tumble out. When I turn to fiction I prefer to read about families a little more obviously broken, ones with people aching to belong, who dream of attaching themselves to a something that will ease their loneliness.

Here are 10 of my favourite books with families that make you laugh and cry same time.

