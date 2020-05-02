Winners of Tsunami-Ready Youth Art Competition in the Caribbean announced

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] UNESCO announced the winners of the Tsunami-Ready Youth Art Competition in the Caribbean. The competition was organized as part of a project aimed at strengthening tsunami early warning and response capacities in Caribbean countries, sponsored by the European Commission DIPECHO and coordinated by UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission. The contest targeted arts students aged 14-16 from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominican Republic, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Description: The visual art competition’s goal was to raise awareness of the tsunami hazard and promote an improved understanding of geologic phenomena and emergency response systems in the participating countries to the project: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominican Republic, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago. Officially launched in October last year, this competition contributed to the 2019 World Tsunami Awareness Day (5 November).

The prizes were to be presented to the top three art pieces in each country at the joint ceremony for the recognition of the Tsunami Ready community and art competition awards. However, due to travel and gathering restrictions in light of COVID-19, this ceremony has been postponed and will be virtual, when implemented.

Winners

Antigua and Barbuda – Miss Sapphire Percival of Sir Novelle Richards Academy [shown above]

Barbados – Miss Kya Knight of Deighton Griffith Secondary School

Dominican Republic – Mr. Neury Henriquez of Rommel Cruz de León Polytechnic

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – Miss Jirahmae Kennedy of St. Vincent Girls’ High School

Trinidad and Tobago – Miss Kirsten Skinner of Providence Girls’ RC School

[All images courtesy of UNESCO. Source: https://en.unesco.org/news/winners-tsunami-ready-youth-art-competition-caribbean-announcedb]