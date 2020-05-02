Martin Douglas, Who Set Tone for Steel-Pan Brooklyn, Dies at 71

An obituary by Sam Dolnick for The New York Times.

A deft musician and beloved mentor, he helped keep steel-pan music — his bridge to the Caribbean — a vibrant part of New York life. He had the coronavirus.

Mr. Douglas was born on May 3, 1948, in Trinidad, where he spent much of his childhood roaming local pan yards and listening to steel-pan bands. He went to New York in 1986 and worked, among other jobs, as a subway car inspector for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

He was active in his union, Local 100 of the Transit Workers, and respected in his professional circles, but he really came alive around steel-pan music. He loved the instrument’s jangly sound, and he loved its versatility, and he could play any song, just name it — “Penny Lane” was a particular favorite.

Mr. Douglas saw the music as a bridge back to the Caribbean. He returned to Trinidad annually for the famed Panorama steel band competition — he seemed to know everyone at every concert — and he was prominent in New York’s version of the contest.

Mr. Douglas, known to many as Dougie, worked tirelessly to carve out a space for steel pan music in New York, forming alliances with local community groups, convening public meetings, scraping for funding, searching for rehearsal space. In recent years he spent much of his energy fending off noise complaints from new neighbors in gentrifying Brooklyn.