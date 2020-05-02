Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude rattles Puerto Rico, damages buildings in city of Ponce

A report by Artemis Moshtaghian and Jay Croft for CNN.
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the waters of southern Puerto Rico early Saturday, rattling the city of Ponce, according to the US Geological Survey.
Other earthquakes ranging from 3.4 to 4.9 on the Richter scale have hit the same area.
No tsunami advisory has been issued.
Ponce Mayor Maria “Mayita” Melendez said several buildings were damaged.
“We emphasize the importance of remaining calm and urge everyone to always use a face covering when outside the home,” Vazquez said in a tweet in Spanish.
Vazquez thanked FEMA officials and President Donald Trump, saying the island will “have all the resources it needs” in a tweet.
