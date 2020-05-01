Loop News launches new regional website – Loop News Caribbean

A report from Loop Jamaica.

The Caribbean’s leading news group has expanded its portfolio with the launch of its newest website, Loop News Caribbean.

Which means that all those countries in the region that didn’t previously have a specific Loop site can now access daily news, sport, lifestyle, entertainment, business and much more via Loop News Caribbean.

This site gives a broader regional perspective on local news coverage, ranging from politics, business and sports, to entertainment and lifestyle, as well as updates on the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2014, Loop has been the Caribbean’s leading source for news and with over three million monthly unique users and 30 million page views, the dedicated and talented teams across six islands (Barbados, Cayman, Haiti, Jamaica, St Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago) have made Loop a force to be reckoned with.

As the go-to source for news in the Caribbean, over the last six years the Loop brand has seen unprecedented growth and, through the launch of Loop News Caribbean, now has operations covering every corner of the region and beyond.

The new Loop News Caribbean team began operations in late March 2020 and hit the ground running with news coverage of the Guyanese elections and showcasing Caribbean entrepreneurs with their business and lifestyle series, Game Changers.

As the newest member of the Loop family, the site offers a wider regional and diaspora audience a platform dedicated to all their needs.

So if you want to check out what’s new at Loop News Caribbean, just visit the website at http://www.loopnewscaribbean.com or you can download the Loop News app and select Caribbean News as the default option.

Simply put, Loop is your news, when you need it, at the touch of a button!

So download the app, follow on social media and get in the Loop!

To get in touch with the Loop Caribbean news-desk, email LoopNews.Caribbean@digicelgroup.com.