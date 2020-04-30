Institut du Tout-Monde renders tribute to Guadeloupean-born filmmaker Sarah Maldoror (1929-2020), who passed away in Paris on April 13, 2020, due to complications caused by COVID-19. As part of this tribute, the institute shares one of her documentaries, Regards de mémoire.

A central figure from the cultural world has just left us, in the midst of this epidemic. Sarah Maldoror, the first mixed-race filmmaker, whose father was from Guadeloupe, was a major signature of Francophone film in the 20th century. She leaves behind an abundant filmography, including feature film and documentary. The CNC had praised her career in 2019, as well as Slate magazine in 2015. Sarah Maldoror was also a central figure in the decolonization of Angola and the countries of black Africa, whose cause she had espoused in the sixties. The Institut du Tout-Monde pays tribute to a visionary of cinematographic expression who knew how to highlight the identities of colonized peoples. During our 2012 colloquium “Saint-John Perse, Aimé Césaire, Édouard Glissant: regards croisés,” we had the opportunity to salute the itinerary of Sarah Maldoror, who we welcomed at that moment, with the screening of two of her films: the first, on Léon-Gontran Damas, and the second entitled Regards de mémoire, produced in 2003.

It is this short film that we share with you today in tribute to Sarah Maldoror. The filmmaker had filmed Édouard Glissant at Fort de Joux (in the Jura), in the cell where Toussaint Louverture was held prisoner until his death in 1803. She immortalized this exceptional moment while the writer was present for the staging of his play Monsieur Toussaint. In this archive, you will also be able to discover an equally exceptional interview with Aimé Césaire (to whom Sarah Maldoror had the opportunity to devote five portraits) filmed at Diamant in Martinique, in front of the memorial “Cap 110 Mémoire et Fraternité” by Laurent Valère. The document also includes short interviews with Roland Suvélor and Madeleine de Grandmaison. Reading of texts by Greg Germain. A film produced by UNESCO (“The Slave Route” project by Doudou Diene), the Regional Council of Martinique and RFO; we place it online today as part of the archives of the Institut du Tout-Monde. -Monde.

[Translated by Ivette Romero. For original article (in French), see http://www.tout-monde.com/index.html]