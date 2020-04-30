Food Crisis Deepens as Puerto Rico School Cafeterias Shutter

The U.S. territory of 3.2 million people has a poverty rate of more than 40% that is deepening with a nearly two-month lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus, as the island struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria and a string of strong earthquakes amid a 13-year recession. It is the highest poverty rate compared with any U.S. state, and Vicente and her family fall into that group. She said teachers are the only ones who have donated food for her two boys, ages 9 and 11, despite the government saying schoolchildren are being fed since cafeterias closed in mid-March.