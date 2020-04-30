Call for Submissions—UWI Museum Blog Series “Disease and Epidemics”

[Many thanks to AICA Caraïbe du Sud for bringing this item to our attention. Originally posted on Facebook by the Museums Association of the Caribbean.] Here is a Call for Submissions for University of the West Indies Museum Blog Series on the topic “Disease and Epidemics.” As mentioned below, the organizer invites museum professionals and historians to submit 500-word posts covering histories of disease, pandemics, and/or public health interventions. The deadline for submitting a 50-word summary of their potential contribution by Monday May 5, 2020.

Description / Guidelines: These are unprecedented times but these are unprecedented times right now. Diseases and pandemics have ravaged humanity across space and time with significant cultural, social and economic consequences. This series presents short and accessible histories of disease and pandemics in the Caribbean over the course of 6 weeks.

The goal is to think about the ways in which we document, remember and memorialize these events. More importantly, these narratives explore how disease and epidemics reshape personal health practices, cultural expressions of death and spirituality, received public health wisdom, citizenship formation as well as revealed the dynamics of inequality. the impact of disease and epidemics on attitudes towards personal health and hygiene practices, death and spirituality as well as public health.

We invite museum professionals and historians to submit 500-word posts covering histories of disease, pandemics, and/or public health interventions. Posts can include an examination of archives, photo collections and/or object collections as well as video interviews.

Interested persons should send a 50-word summary of their potential contribution by Monday May 5, 2020 as this will allow me to come up with a plan of action including schedule. Please send submissions and short bio to shani.roper@uwimona.edu.jm or shani.roper@gmail.com.

Museums Association of the Caribbean