As beaches open in Florida, one guy is going to try to scare you to death

grimreaper

Madeleine Marr (Miami Herald) reports on the lawyer who wants to tour Florida’s beaches and other public areas that are opening in spite of contagion probabilities. She writes, “The Florida Grim Reaper Tour may be coming to a beach near you.”

To protest people packing the sands, a Santa Rosa Beach lawyer is taking action and hitting the road. Daniel Uhlfelder, who is originally from Miami, will dress as the Grim Reaper starting Friday, he announced on Twitter.

The creepy getup may appear as if Halloween has come early. But it’s really meant to scare people away. “Many of you have asked if I am willing to travel around Florida wearing Grim Reaper attire to the beaches and other areas of the state opening up prematurely,” Uhlfelder tweeted. “The answer is absolutely yes.”

Uhlfelder will wear the terrifying black-hooded robe and scythe as the hulking symbol of death.

Source: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/state/florida/article242367176.html

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s