2020 NGC Bocas Lit Fest (& Virtual Weekend Programme)

Bocas Lit Fest announces a series of events offered between May 1-3. [The 2020 NGC Bocas Lit Fest has been postponed until September.] See more information below:

With the 2020 NGC Bocas Lit Fest rescheduled to September 18 – 20, we’re launching our ongoing virtual programme — ranging from authors’ readings to book launches and seminars — this weekend, May 1 to 3, the original 2020 festival dates!

Events will be broadcast via our Facebook Page and archived on our website. Tune in this weekend for:

The Johnson and Amoy Achong Caribbean Writers Prize winner announcement on Friday 1 May at 5.30pm.

The 10th OCM Bocas Prize winner announcement on Saturday 2 May at 5.30pm.

A regular festival favourite: a Sunday Launch event on 3 May, featuring new books by authors Funso Aiyejina, Jacob Ross, and Canisia Lubrin on Sunday 3 May at 5:30pm.

Pavement Poets, featuring spoken word performances, on Sunday 3 May at 6:30pm.

Our online programming continues right through to August 2020

