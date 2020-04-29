Jamaican-Born Designer D’Marsh Couture Joins COVID-19 Fight By Donating Masks

A report from the Caribbean National Weekly.

Jamaican-born designer Glenroy March and his fashion brand D’Marsh Couture has joined in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, the independent fashion designer presented healthcare workers at Brooklyn Hospital with a donation of masks to thank them for their service.

The staff expressed their gratitude to the Jamaican-born designer adding that the fashionable masks will certainly add color and brighten their day.

D’Marsh and his team will make another donation in the coming weeks to Brooklyn Hospital which will comprise additional masks plus head covering, before moving on to other hospitals in the tri-state.

Here’s how you can help D’Marsh continue its support of the frontline workers. Visit their website: www.dmarshcouture.com/store as the designer is partnering with Av Norden to design, produce, and distribute essential protective gear for frontline workers.

For every mask sold, they will produce and distribute a mask and head covering to healthcare workers. Additionally, with your donation, they will produce and distribute head coverings and masks for healthcare workers.

About House of D’Marsh

House of D’Marsh had its genesis in Spring 2003 when designer Glenroy March launched his Spring collection during Caribbean Fashion Week in Jamaica’s capital city, Kingston.

This start gave rise to the pursuit of a passion by a talented Jamaican who would later go on to stun audiences not just locally but internationally. With an eye for detail and perfection, the New York-based March, honed his design skills at the prestigious American Academy of Dramatic Arts, obtaining practical experience while working in the costume department.

With a constant pulse on trends and new innovative combination, House of D’Marsh, seeks to marry sophistication with a fashion-forward sensibility. The House of D’Marsh has received numerous editorials in a variety of local and international fashion and consumer magazines.