This Year’s Staging of Reggae Sumfest Has Been Cancelled

A report from Caribbean National Weekly.

The annual Reggae Sumfest, Jamaica’s biggest entertainment festival, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the fallout from the spread of the virus continues, organizers said that the festival could not take place as initially scheduled, from July 12 – 18.

Joe Bogdanovich, Chairman and CEO of DownSound Entertainment, promoters of the annual festival in a statement said, “In consultation with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministries of Health, Tourism, and Entertainment, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Reggae Sumfest 2020 to July 18th – 24th, 2021.”

The statement further reads, “While we hope and expect Covid-19 to be contained with the public’s continued cooperation, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff, and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by the Ministry of Health and your local public health officials.”

Bogdanovich advised that patrons have 30 days (until May 27, 2020) to request a refund for existing online tickets. They can request this via our Eventbrite page where they were purchased. Otherwise, tickets will be valid for redemption at Reggae Sumfest 2021.

The lineup that was previously announced included dancehall artist Spice and Grammy-winner Koffee as the two main headliners. There is no word from organizers yet on whether or not the lineup will remain exactly the same.

In the meantime, Reggae Sumfest will continue its food distribution program to help the farmers and the needy in our society. There are other Reggae Sumfest 2020 initiatives to be released soon.

Patrons can access updates on ongoing Reggae Sumfest activities by visiting the official website www.reggaesumfest.com.