Readings from the Rose: Angellica Bell

Actors and creatives have come together in the UK to deliver their favorite poems as part of “the largest producing theatre in south west London’s digital output.” Rose Board member Angellica Bell—a British television and radio presenter of St. Lucian heritage—read the first poem in the series, “In Spite of War” by Angela Morgan.

Adjoa Andoh, Angellica Bell and host of other actors and creatives will be bringing us their favourite poems as part of the Rose Theatre’s latest initiative, ‘Readings from the Rose’.

Seeking to bring joy and creativity into homes during these uncertain times, Christopher Haydon, Artistic Director at the Rose thanked the ‘wealth of talent lined up’ to deliver the readings which will be available on the theatre’s website.

Andoh, Bell, Arthur Darvill, Christopher Eccleston, Jane Asher and Paterson Joseph are among several prominent participaents who have filmed themselves reading their favourite poems for the Rose to release online over the next couple of weeks.

In addition, there will also be a special reading from members of the Rose Participate community.

The first poem in the series, released today is In Spite of War by Angela Morgan, read by television presenter and Rose Board member Bell.

Speaking about the project, she said: “I’ve been working with the Rose for about a year now and I love it. It’s an incredible venue with wonderfully dedicated staff. The Readings From The Rose initiative is simply beautiful. I feel passionately that everyone, no matter who they are, should have access to the arts. “I hope that some of the wonderful words shared over the coming weeks serves to inspire creativity whilst we are all cooped up inside.”

Haydon added: “I’m delighted that we are able to launch ‘Readings from the Rose’. We have a wealth of talent lined up so that audiences can enjoy a daily dose of culture and I want to say a massive thank you to all those who have taken part so far. We will get through this and look forward to sharing even more diverse and stimulating work on the other side.”

Forthcoming readings will be released every day over the next few weeks and published on the Rose’s website and social media channels.

For original article, see https://www.voice-online.co.uk/entertainment/theatre-entertainment/2020/04/28/readings-from-the-rose/