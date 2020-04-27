In Jamaica With the Marleys: Behind a Booming Family Business As It Weathers A Global Crisis

A pandemic certainly wasn’t part of the plan for Bob Marley’s 75th birthday year. But amid a crisis, the reggae icon’s streams are up more than 23%, and his family is expanding their thriving business — at a time when their visionary patriarch’s music and message feel more essential than ever.

Most of the time, when Cedella Marley’s son Skip begins to sing, she closes her eyes. Not out of any parental apprehension or superstition, but so she can listen for pitch and sharpness — a remnant of the time she spent singing with her siblings Ziggy, Stephen and Sharon as part of The Melody Makers in the 1980s and ’90s.

These days, she has been hearing Skip sing a lot more often. While half of the world is confined at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 23-year-old songwriter-musician is livestreaming pop-up concerts and interacting with his fans online. Cedella and Skip are themselves isolating in their home in Miami — all of the Marley offspring but Ziggy and Karen, who are in Los Angeles, live near each other in Miami — where a home studio allows Skip to continue working on his debut EP, due out this summer on Island Records.

One song that Skip keeps coming back to in his livestreams is “So Much Trouble in the World,” an album cut from his grandfather Bob Marley’s 1979 album, Survival. “It’s not one of daddy’s most popular songs, but I think going through this pandemic, it has become one of those songs that people are kind of singing to themselves, you know?” muses Cedella, 52, over the phone in early April. “And then if you listen to the lyrics — ‘All we have to do is give a little’ — that’s what we really have to do as we go through this.”

This is a big year for the Marley family. Feb. 6 marked what would have been patriarch Bob Marley’s 75th birthday. And Cedella — as CEO of both the family’s record label/distributor Tuff Gong International and the Bob Marley Museum, and, alongside Ziggy and Stephen, managing partner of Marley Holdings, which conducts most of the family’s business — has helped plan a series of events and projects intended to turn the entirety of 2020 into a celebration of her father. That includes new reissues from a newly reopened pressing plant; EPs of new covers; new music videos for the iconic songs from his greatest-hits collection Legend; a photo book; a multipart documentary series that began airing on YouTube in February; and what was supposed to be a slew of live shows and exhibitions in both Jamaica and the United States. In conjunction with Bob’s longtime label Island Records and Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) — the catalog wing of Island’s parent company, which manages his Island catalog — as well as with publisher Primary Wave, the family began the yearlong celebration with a series of events leading up to the Grammys in January, with a slate of new announcements still to come.

But that was before the coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe, bringing national economies to a standstill and halting daily life. Several of the Marley events, performances and exhibitions have been postponed, and even the operation of the pressing plant is in question, although there are plans to reopen it in the summer (for now, it’s open for tours). Instead of headlining the BeachLife Festival in May, several Marley family members performed on the virtual Telethon Jamaica on Easter Sunday (April 12) to raise money for equipment and tests to help fight COVID-19 in Jamaica. The family also made its own donation through the Bob Marley Foundation and helped deliver thousands of protective masks through its partnership with the Alacran Foundation. Plus, on April 20, Marley-branded face masks went on sale at the BobMarley.com digital store for $15, with all proceeds going to MusiCares.

“The situation in the world kind of put a stop to some of the stuff we were doing in terms of live events,” says Ziggy Marley, 51, hinting at the possibility of livestreamed tribute shows or other potential replacement events. Ultimately, though, that depends on how fast things get back to normal. “We’re trying to figure that out now.”

It’s late morning at the beginning of February, and Rohan Marley is early. Pulling up to Tuff Gong recording studios, set on an industrial stretch of Marcus Garvey Drive in west Kingston, Jamaica, in a white Range Rover, he’s here to show off the compound’s newly refurbished vinyl pressing plant. Housed in one of the gated property’s handful of buildings, the plant fell out of use over the years as vinyl’s prevalence dwindled. The relentless Jamaican sun means the temperature is already into the mid-80s, but Rohan, spliff in hand, doesn’t seem fazed. “This,” he says, laughing as he walks through the big warehouse doors, “is where the magic begins.”

For many fans, Tuff Gong is the embodiment of Bob Marley’s spirit, a physical representation of his ambition to give his fellow Jamaican artists a place to record, mix, master, press and sell records, all independently. “Tuff Gong” was Bob’s nickname, earned as a teen scrapping his way through Trenchtown, then became the name of his record label (he retained the rights to his music in the Caribbean, with Island controlling it internationally) and the umbrella under which all of his enterprises still fall, nearly 40 years after his death.

“The importance of a pressing plant and a studio was having a full, sustainable movement, full circle,” says Rohan, 47. “He wanted his independence and to be self-sufficient.”

Rohan Marley photographed on Feb. 5, 2020 at Tuff Gong Records in Kingston.

The original pressing machines from the 1970s are here, though Marcus Garvey Drive is not where Bob’s record operation first stood; that was at 56 Hope Road, the family’s old home in Kingston that now houses the Bob Marley Museum. The family moved the recording studio and pressing plant to Marcus Garvey Drive in 1983 — two years after Bob’s death from cancer at age 36 — and converted the former Federal Studios into the new Tuff Gong, with the largest recording studio in the Caribbean.

Still, there are touches of Bob everywhere. Murals adorn the warehouse walls outside, while framed album covers and photographs hang on every available wall inside; there’s an office for his wife, Rita, who turns 74 this year, and her foundation, outside of which is a pop-up clothing drive; dozens of license plates collectively spell out the lyrics to “One Love.” Deep in a back room of the studio lives Chio, the eccentric yet sprightly Asian-Jamaican philosopher-caretaker who has been running Bob’s studio since the ’70s and now lives somewhere in its recesses, with the blessing of the family. (“I’m just a survivor, you know?” says Chio, when asked about his role in the operation. “Eat the food, do the thing, tomorrow’s another day, right?”)

The studio itself, with its expansive live room, has been the main one for several records by Bob’s children — Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers, Damian Marley, Julian Marley, Stephen Marley — as well as Gentleman’s Journey to Jah and Lauryn Hill’s remix of Bob’s “Turn Your Lights Down Low.” (Hill and Rohan have five children together.) When JAY-Z included the song “Bam” (featuring Damian) on his 2017 album, 4:44, the family cranked up the old machines to produce 15 copies of the record for Jay, all stamped with the iconic red-and-yellow Tuff Gong label.

Amid a resurgence in the popularity of vinyl — in December, sales topped 1 million in a single week in the United States for the first time since Nielsen Music began tracking them in 1991, contributing to the highest yearly sales total ever — and with an eye toward helping local Jamaican artists produce and press their own work, Tuff Gong plans to begin pressing records once again this summer. The plant will have an annual capacity of 250,000 units, and a series of limited-edition pressings of Marley classics — with that coveted Tuff Gong stamp — will be formally announced later this year. Since imported records can cost $35 in Jamaica, the only way for local artists to make vinyl a business is to press it locally, and Tuff Gong wants to give them a way to do it.

“We know the vision that our father had with opening Tuff Gong was a way to give the less fortunate an opportunity to be heard,” says Ky-Mani Marley, 44. “It’s important that we continue to build on that legacy and message.”

Ky-Mani Marley photographed on Feb. 6, 2020 at the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston.

The next day — as they do every year on Feb. 6 — thousands congregate at 56 Hope Road for a special concert to celebrate that legacy on what would have been Bob’s birthday; and every year Donisha Prendergast is on hand to officially welcome the community on the family’s behalf. An activist, filmmaker, writer and the eldest of Bob and Rita’s grandchildren — her mother, Sharon Marley Prendergast, was Rita’s daughter from a previous relationship, who was adopted by Bob after their marriage — she always finds time to make it down for the event, even as she finishes her film studies at Ryerson University in Toronto.

“Bob Marley doesn’t stand alone — he represents many souls and spirits who have been trying to find their way to a safe space,” she says, sitting in the front room of the Bob Marley Museum as the walls shudder and shake from the sound system outside. “With his success, I think humanity has been able to find a way to see themselves beyond color. And that’s very important in this time. I think we need to look at Bob Marley’s music in a more academic perspective. There needs to be more intellectualization of his words, his thoughts, and application of that from the levels of government, not just entertainment. He shouldn’t be seen as just a cultural icon.”

In Jamaica, of course, Bob Marley is much more than a cultural icon — he’s everywhere. Landing at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston means being able to pick up a cup of Marley Coffee from Cafe Blue while checking out T-shirts, hats and bracelets emblazoned with Bob’s face and name at a Tuff Gong Trading booth in the terminal. And the grounds of 56 Hope Road are peppered with quotes and murals, some based on lyrics from his songs, others snippets from interviews he gave. In the back of the house, behind a small wall, is the one-room shack where Georgie — famous for making the fire light in “No Woman, No Cry” — still lives, though his health is on the decline.

The mural was commissioned by brothers Julian, Stephen and Damian’s Ghetto Youths Foundation.

Today, throngs of people cover the grounds for a concert headlined by Julian, Damian and Ky-Mani Marley. Children with their parents are everywhere, as are reggae fanatics, Kingston dreads, a slew of Rastafarians and an elderly man wearing a crown of thorns. Booths that line the driveway on the side and back of the house are set up for the Bob Marley Foundation; One Love Youth Camp; local designers selling clothing, jewelry, photo prints, books, wristbands, dolls, baskets, hot sauces and amulets; ital chefs by the back gate; and, for a time, a man with a parrot, a rabbit and a turtle in a small pen. It feels like a carnival, with Red Stripe beer sold by the bucket and marijuana by the branch — at once chaotic and impossibly laid-back.

“This shows us that our father’s work was loved by a whole universe of people, and his message,” says Julian Marley, 44, a few hours before he and his brothers take the stage. “It’s more than words can explain.”

Getting all the Marleys in one place can feel similarly overwhelming. At one point, over a dozen family members were set to attend the tribute concert on Feb. 6; ultimately, several dropped out due to illness in the days, and even hours, before the main event. The flu had been particularly bad this year, everyone reasoned, resigning themselves with disappointed sighs. There were well wishes, though no one was too worried — these things happen. Right?

It’s a Tuesday afternoon in mid-March, and Skip Marley should be headlining a show at SOB’s in Manhattan. Instead he’s in Miami, livestreaming a four-song set on Billboard’s Facebook page, playing his grandfather’s songs “So Much Trouble in the World” and “Redemption Song,” as well as his own singles “Slow Down” and “Cry to Me.” Over 20 minutes, he raises $2,000 for Meals on Wheels, while some 5,500 people tune in from places as far-flung as Brazil, Spain, Trinidad, Ireland, Morocco, Canada, Italy and New Zealand.

Skip is part of the third generation of Marleys now coming of age — and with his long dreads, thick patois and soulful voice, he’s the one most frequently connected with his grandfather. He’s also the one who has taken the most concrete steps into the traditional music industry: His deal with Island continues the family lineage on the label that his grandfather helped make famous; he performed at the Grammys with Katy Perry in 2017 to sing their collaboration “Chained to the Rhythm”; and his song “Lions” soundtracked Kendall Jenner’s infamous Pepsi ad later that year.

But he’s just one of dozens of his cousins who are carrying on the family tradition — through music, activism, charity work, film, law and more. “I mean, we’re next, so we’re learning as we go,” says Skip over the phone from Miami. “I’m always around my mother and my uncles, so we’re always taking steps forward, and eventually coming into our own. But as the third generation, I think we have a lot to offer. All of us are a piece of the puzzle.”

from left: Ky-Mani, Damian, Julian and Rohan Marley at Bob Marley’s 75th Earthsong Celebration Redemption at the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston on Feb. 6.

And as Mystic Marley, 22, a singer-songwriter who is one of Stephen’s daughters, puts it, being a Marley doesn’t mean simply resting on those laurels, either. “Our parents pushed us,” she says. “You have to get up and be a part of something.”

“We try to instill in them that this is something you need to take seriously,” explains Damian Marley, 41. “It’s not to be taken for granted just because you’re coming from such a successful family within music.”