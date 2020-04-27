Bird songs from Central America and the Caribbean woven with electronics on new compilation

A report by Lazlo Rugoff for The Vinyl Factory.

A new compilation called A Guide to the Birdsong of Mexico, Central America & the Caribbean is being released by Shika Shika, this June.

Collecting endangered bird songs from across Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, Shika Shika co-founder Robin Perkins tasked ten producers to create an original piece of music from the field recordings.

It features artists including Equiknoxx’s Time Cow, Jiony, Siete Catorce and DJ Jigüe, with bird song samples coming from species including the Momoto Carenado, Ferminia and Loro Cabeza Amarilla.

The comp will be pressed on recycled vinyl, with all profits going to the Birds Caribbean, La Asociación Ornitológica de Costa Rica, and the Fundación Ornitológica Txori.

A Guide to the Birdsong of Mexico, Central America & the Caribbean marks the second instalment in the series, following the release of A Guide to the Birdsong of South America in 2015.

check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. Jiony – Cotorra Serrana Occidental

2. The Garifuna Collective – Black Catbird

3. Maracuya – Cuco Cuco Picogordo de la Española Feat. Ximena Obregon

4. Di Laif – Colín Ocelado

5. Tamara Montenegro & NAOBA – Momoto Carenado

6. Alex Hentze – Tecolote Barbudo

7. Time Cow (Equiknoxx) – Jamaican Blackbird

8. NILLO – Tangara Hormiguera Carinegra Feat. Majo

9. Siete Catorce – Loro Cabeza Amarilla

10. DJ Jigüe – Ferminia