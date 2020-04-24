In February, Suzette Fernández (Billboard) wrote—in “Zion & Lennox Announce First U.S. Tour in 20 Years”—about the upcoming Zion & Lennox: Iconic Tour, starting in mid-May and ending in late June. Everyone has been waiting with bated breath to find out whether the Puerto Rican reggaeton duo will proceed or cancel. There has been some speculation that the Florida venues will proceed as planned, but no one know yet.

For the first time in 20 years, reggaeton duo Zion & Lennox will embark on a 10-city arena tour, Billboard can exclusively announce. “We’ve been thinking about this tour for a long time now. We wanted to do this tour, bring our fans the best of our music and give them a high-quality show, as they deserve,” Zion & Lennox tell Billboard. “In addition to that, we will be commemorating our 20-year career with this tour.”

Zion & Lennox’s Iconic Tour Twenty 20 is set to kick off in Los Angeles at The Forum on May 15 and will continue to New York, Chicago and McAllen, Texas, among other stops. The tour will end at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on June 27. The tour is presented by Zamora Live and in partnership with SBS and LaMusica. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Zion & Lennox: Iconic Tour Twenty 20 dates

May 15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

May 16 San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

May 23 New York, NY @ United Palace

May 24 Connecticut, @ Foxwood

June 6 McAllen, TX @ Payne Arena

June 7 San Antonio, TX @ Freeman ColiseumJune 12 Chicago, IL @ Rosemont

June 14 Washington D.C . @ Eagle Bank

June 26 Tampa, FL @Amalie Arena

June 27 Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

Zion & Lennox are finalists for the Billboard Latin Music Awards in the Latin Rhythm artist of the year, duo or group category. The Billboard Latin Music Awards will close out LatinFest+, presented by Billboard and Telemundo, a three-day immersive experience dedicated to Latin music, culture and entertainment. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, LatinFest+ (formerly known as Billboard Latin Music Week) will include superstar conversations, workshops, live concerts and fan experiences and will feature artists such as J Balvin, Rosalía, Los Tigres del Norte and Ozuna, among many others. For the latest on LatinFest+, including registration, visit LatinFestPlus.com.

