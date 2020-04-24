Virtual tour: “Keith Haring x Jean-Michel Basquiat” Exhibition

Marina Hemonet (Numéro Magazine) writes about the “Keith Haring x Jean-Michel Basquiat” exhibition at the National Gallery of Victoria, which is now available for a virtual tour.

Besides their tragic end—Keith Haring (1958-1990) died of AIDS at 32 and Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960-1988) from an overdose at 28—the two artists share many points in common, starting with their approach to art. This is what prompted the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) to set up this major exhibition presented in Melbourne from December 1, 2019 to April 13, 2020—now visible on the museum’s website.

Through more than 200 works combining street art, painting, sculpture, collages, photographs … this comparative view returns to these two young avant-garde artists who were committed against all forms of discrimination. It was in the early 1980s that they together experienced a dizzying rise from the street to the New York social life where they befriended other emblematic figures like Andy Warhol, Madonna, and Grace Jones. It was also at this time that their most iconic works were born, which this virtual exhibition offers to (re) discover today.

For the virual visit, go to Keith Haring | Jean-Michel Basquiat: Crossing Lines.

For more information, see https://www.numero.com/fr/art/jean-michel-basquiat-keith-haring-exposition-virtuelle-national-gallery-of-victoria-melbourne-andy-warhol-madonna-numero-magazine

Also see https://www.ngv.vic.gov.au/virtual-tours/haring-basquiat/