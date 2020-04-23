Our warmest congratulations to Andre Bagoo, whose short story “The Sea” was selected by The Ernest Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park as one of the finalists of their short fiction prize in the 2020 Hemingway Shorts Competition. The overall winner—Jinwoo Chong, for his short story “Parabola”—and the finalists will be published in the fifth edition of Hemingway Shorts. This edition will be available on May 15, 2020.

Andre Bagoo is a Trinidadian poet and writer, author of four books of poems: Trick Vessels, BURN, Pitch Lake and The City of Dreadful Night. His work has appeared in journals such as Boston Review, Cincinnati Review, St Petersburg Review, POETRY, and The Poetry Review. He was awarded The Charlotte and Isidor Paiewonsky Prize in 2017. His collection of essays, The Undiscovered Country, is forthcoming from Peepal Tree Press.

[Photo above: Andre Bagoo by Damir Shorab Ali.]

For press release, see https://www.facebook.com/EHFOP/photos/a.178625399048/10158137388339049/?type=3&theater

Also see the author’s page at andrebagoo.com