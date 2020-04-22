NAGB: “TimeLines: 1950-2007” on IG Live

While the National Art Gallery of the Bahamas (NAGB) is closed due to the COVID-19 emergency, they are offering programming, social media content, lessons plans, and fun activities that you can access from home to enjoy with your families. This Sunday, April 26, 2020, NAGB will offer a virtual tour of its permanent exhibition “TimeLines: 1950-2007” on IG Live. NAGB writes:

“Our COVID-19 Resources page has something for everyone to stay entertained, engaged and inspired during this time of social distancing, quarantine and lockdown. Take a virtual tour of the exhibitions at your favourite museum or travel a little further to take a peek at the galleries of international museums. Now you can make something fun and creative with family and friends, play art trivia and learn more about artists and the NAGB as we revisit past artist talks and radio shows and take a closer look at the National Collection. To assist with virtual learning, we have designed lesson plans focused on the National Collection, Bahamian artists and museums; compiled a list of educational links; and created online video presentations.”

For programming and resources, see https://nagb.org.bs/covid19-resources