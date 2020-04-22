Prensa Latina’s full title is “Example of Cuba unleashes imperial wrath, Belgian activist said.”

Cuba’s medical internationalism stands out again in the times of the Covid-19, an example that unleashes the imperial wrath of the United States, said Belgian solidarity activist Freddy Tack this Wednesday. In statements to Prensa Latina, the vice president of the association Friends of Cuba said that this hatred explains the recent smear campaigns against the island’s health professionals present in dozens of countries.

Washington is waging a crusade against Cuban health collaboration, despite the worldwide recognition of these doctors, a hostile battle that includes pressure on governments not to request it. The strength of the example of internationalist solidarity inspired by Fidel Castro is disturbing, he stressed.

Tack recalled that since the beginning of the 1960s the largest of the Antilles has been sending its doctors to help other peoples, a support that was seen in West Africa five years ago during the Ebola outbreak and can now be seen in the fight against Covid-19.

Cuba has been deeply involved in the fight against a pandemic that is blindingly and fatally affecting all continents, with hundreds of specialists forming part of brigades present in some 20 nations in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa and Europe, said the Belgian activist, one of the 1969 founders of Los Amigos de Cuba.

