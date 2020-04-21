Protoje’s label signs with RCA Records

Jamaican reggae singer and songwriter Protoje (Oje Ken Ollivierre) and two artists working under his In.Digg.Nation Collective label—Sevana and Lila Iké—will soon release albums under a new deal with RCA Records. Here is an article from Loop Jamaica.

The label and artist management company founded by the Grammy-nominated Jamaican artist announced a deal with Six Course/RCA Records which will see Protoje, Sevana and Lila Iké releasing projects through a multi-album venture. They are the latest Jamaican acts to sign an international deal within the last year.

In February, following her historic Grammy win, reggae sensation Koffee signed with RCA. In November, almost a year after he was released from a US prison, Buju Banton announced his partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation under which he will be releasing his first album post-prison. In May last year, rising dancehall star Shenseea signed with Interscope.

Protoje, real name Oje Ken Ollivierre, founded In.Digg.Nation Collective in 2014 with a mission to unite like-minded talent and evolve Jamaica’s limitless export of music. This major label partnership is yet another turning point for him, his team and the island’s music as a whole.

“I feel very grateful to have been given the opportunity to not only impact my life and career journey with this deal, but also that of the two other artists on my label (In.Digg.Nation Collective) – Lila Iké and Sevana,” said Protoje.

I’ve always felt that one of the biggest challenges for Jamaican artists is the lack of exposure on the world stage. With a label as globally strong as RCA, they are able to provide us a platform to showcase our talents on an even broader international level. I really like the team there and what they are doing, and how they approach music – from the ground level, all the way to the top.”

Iké, the songbird from Manchester, Jamaica, will release the first single, “I Spy” under the new partnership on April 16. The song is produced by Izy beats, the Jamaican-born, Miami producer behind Koffee’s ‘Toast’ and will be featured on her debut EP, which will drop shortly after her new single. Sevana and Protoje will follow with new music later in the year.

Protoje is part of the Reggae Revival, a movement to restore traditional reggae music that became lost in the dancehall era. He, along with Chronixx, Kabaka Pyramid and others, have been driving the new sound of reggae, incorporating rock and pop into their music.

In 2018, the day Banton was released from prison, Protoje received his first Grammy nomination for his fourth album A Matter of Time. The album produced hits such as the love song ‘Bout Noon’.

Welcoming the artists to his label, Peter Edge, Chairman and CEO, RCA Records said: “We are thrilled to be working with the dynamic and gifted musicians and creators that are the In.Digg.Nation Collective. Protoje is renowned in the world of Reggae and his collective, partnered with the RCA and Six Course team is an exciting combination to expand the global reach of great music.”

[Photo above by Yannick Reid: Protoje with Sevana on left and Lila Ike.]

