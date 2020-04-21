Fishers given chance to rescue equipment, resume some fishing

In Anguilla, The Daily Herald reports that, although fishing is not allowed to take place at this time, fisherfolk who have pots or other fishing equipment at sea will be given an opportunity to recover their belongings. The recovery took place today, April 21, 2020.

A release from the Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) states that all fishers who have pots or other fishing apparatus at sea will be given a one-time opportunity for its recovery. The grace period does not allow for any fishing to take place but is confined to recovery and safe storage only.

The recovery is from 6:00am to 5:00pm and involves fishers from Island Harbour and Shoal Bay East on Tuesday, April 21; fishers from Sandy Ground, Crocus Bay, Meads Bay and West End on Wednesday; and fishers from Blowing Point and the Cove on Thursday.

At a special meeting of the Executive Council on April 18, the controlled and limited resumption of fishing, against the need to continue to protect Anguilla’s borders, was discussed. A release from the Ministry of Infrastructure notes that at this point, illegal boat landings remain the greatest threat as far as importing further cases of COVID-19 into the island. Coordinated land, sea and air patrols are in place and anyone attempting an illegal crossing will be arrested.

The Executive Council aims at striking a balance between security and keeping the economy going, which is particularly challenging for the fishers. It was agreed that a phased return to fishing would begin on April 30 for fishers holding a valid licence. The conditions include having a GPS tracking device on the vessel issued by the Department of Fisheries and fitted by a person authorised by the Police Commissioner. Fishing will be restricted to the north of Anguilla and absolutely no fishing will be allowed in the waters between Anguilla and St. Martin.

Fishing will be allowed from Sandy Ground on Tuesdays and Fridays and from Island Harbour on Mondays and Thursdays between 6:00am and 5:00pm. These are the only two harbours where fishing is allowed and boats must notify the RAPF where they will operate from; and must leave and return to the same place. The GPS system will allow the RAPF to track the movement of all boats that must remain away from the southern coast. Any breach of the conditions will be dealt with severely.

The Executive Council notes that if conditions permit, further fishing may be allowed. All fishers are reminded to apply for a licence as unlicensed fishing will not be allowed. The licence alone does not allow persons to fish as they must adhere to the conditions as well, including the fitting of a GPS tracker.

