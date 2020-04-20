Covid-19: Guyanese doctors, students seeking evacuation from Cuba, say conditions deteriorating

A report from the Stabroek News.

Over 70 Guyanese doctors and medical students who are on scholarships in Cuba are seeking to return home after their training was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic however the government here through the National Covid-19 Task Force has since refused their request.

In a letter to the Ministry of Public Health, the doctors cited “deteriorating conditions and difficulties to find food, basic goods, exposure to infection in work settings”.

They argued that the measures implemented in Cuba do not take foreign national students into consideration. “Cuba has recently been plunged into even more difficulties following the exacerbation and intensification of the embargo placed by the USA. This has caused a lack of and/or shortage of basic food, goods, personal care products, necessities and services. These elements have all been compounded by the recent introduction of the Covid-19 epidemic locally”.

Further, they pointed out, that official training at both post- and pre-grad levels has been paused due to the situation. In their arguments, they stressed, that classes have been suspended throughout all areas and fields of study. However, “sixth year medical students and doctors are still being encouraged to continue working as an assistance to the work force in many provinces. It is important to note, that in many instances our students and residents have not been afforded the correct PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for their protection. When these matters are raised, we are met with conflicts and insults as to the presence of Cubans working in our country. Might I add, they are not facing the same challenges that we are facing here in Cuba”.

The letter also noted that students are quarantined in schools without permission to leave the premises to purchase or acquire basic food items and necessities. Noting that the meals provided at the institutions are limited, the students say that whenever they do make it to the shops they are confronted by locals.

“The Cubans are of the opinion that these items are for the locals and have openly objected to our presence in their lines”, the letter said.

Furthermore, they added, “New measures include that certain basic food and items will be rerouted to the bodega; it is common knowledge that these items in the bodega can only be sought with the use of a booklet. Foreign national students do not have access nor can they utilize the same. Therefore, how are we to get basic food, goods or necessities?”

In terms of transportation, the letter pointed out that the hospitals are located a distance away from the university, as such sixth year students are urged to walk to the hospital to lend their services. “There has been no plan in place to facilitate transport, yet we are told that we are part of the work force and encouraged to wake up early to walk and arrive at work on time. Not forgetting the high risks we are exposed to”.

The Guyanese students then added that since their main purpose in the country has been suspended until an unknown time and they are facing difficulties in acquiring basic necessities, “We are all of the opinion that these conditions, which do not in any way assist our permanence here in Cuba, has brought undue burden and affliction to us. We are of the opinion that being back in Guyana, we will not have to face these difficulties and complicated scenarios. The support system, opportunities and availability of food and goods, are drastically different back at home. If our main purpose to be here is suspended, then we see no reason as to why we should be made to suffer unduly”.

Thus, the students are seeking to be evacuated from Cuba at the earliest possible time.

“As medical professionals, we are cautious and considerate in making such a request but see no impediment in assuring the welfare of our colleagues above all other matters. This is of an urgent nature”.

They stressed that they are willing to adhere to any special conditions that may be required upon returning home and also to give their services to the medical field.

“We are all willing to adhere to quarantine, as experienced medical professionals and even the future professionals. As doctors we are willing to support our colleagues back at home whilst dealing with this pandemic, pre-grad students have committed to assist in their respective areas, primarily, the medical students”.

Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, de facto Minister of the Public Service, responded to the students’ letter stating that the matter was noted and discussed by the National Covid-19 Task Force but that an evacuation by the Government of Guyana at this time is not possible

However, the students were told that Guyana’s Department of the Public Service would assist by sending hampers from Guyana with food supplies and hygiene products.

Also, they were given the option that their families can send packages weighing five pounds or less containing “deodorants, shaving accessories and feminine hygiene products”.