Antonio Martorell: The (In)visible Enemy

So thrilled to have this great contribution by artist and writer Antonio Martorell. Gracias, Toño.

The (In)visible Enemy

“You must remember this / A kiss is just a kiss / A sigh is just a sigh /

The fundamental things apply / as time goes by”

Doley Wilson in Casablanca.

During this prolonged (and we don’t know how long) pandemic lockdown, I people my solitary evenings enjoying remotely the movies I hadn’t yet had a chance to see, given that cinemas in Ponce are more about quantity than quality. I alternate feature films with documentaries, and for the last few evenings I have been literally bombarded by a series about the Second World War. It is a welcome return to my childhood, when first-run movie houses in Santurce would be sure to screen trailers, cartoons, and Paramount’s international newsreel before the feature movie, with Ricardo Llopis de Olivares pompously narrating in Spanish the latest news about the war.

The cinematographic screen seemed gigantic even then, long before the invention of Cinemascope, or perhaps it was that I felt so very small, tiny, in the large movie theater packed with dazzled spectators facing the terrible panorama of the London Blitz or the firestorm annihilating Dresden, the bloody landing on the Mariana Islands, the corpses frozen during the siege of Stalingrad, the living dead staring out at the camera in the Jewish concentration camp at Auschwitz, the burning sands of North Africa furrowed by Marshall Rommel’s Panzer Tank Division, the Kamikaze planes in their suicide missions crashing against U. S. aircraft carriers in the Pacific, and the silver submarines in the black waters of the Atlantic. Yes, black, because the newsreel was in black and white, the flames were as white as snow, the blood as black as the waters, and the grey of the steel, the palm trees, the birch trees, and the skeletons of the buildings of what used to be Warsaw rose colossal and gleaming before our dazed eyes. Everything paled, however, before the growing mushroom crowned by a scoop of coconut ice cream about to melt that lit up the city of Hiroshima before snuffing it out forever.

If there is one thing I don’t forgive Netflix’s documentary is its contrived coloration of the original footage which, far from adding authenticity to the document, takes it away. It was one afternoon at the Metro Cinema that I peeked into Casablanca, a film from Hungarian director Michael Curtiz, direct from Hollywood, which was etched into my memory in black and white. When I saw the city of Paris for the first time twenty years later, I missed the luminous grays of the interior of the Belle Aurore Café as Humphrey Bogart’s Rick clinked champagne glasses with Ingrid Bergman’s Ilse. In the course of time, at Rick’s Café in Casablanca, he would remind her that she had been wearing blue and that the Nazi soldiers wore gray on the eve of his sad and solitary flight to Marseille and from there to Africa. “Here’s looking at you kid,” he said to her, looking at her enthralled, as we watched them both entranced. Then the war disappeared, wrapped in the passionate mist that rose from the theater to the screen.

We were still innocent then, and we talked of the Allies and the Axis, the good and the bad: the United States, the British Empire, and the Soviet Union on the one hand against Germany, Italy and Japan on the other. But death descended from the heavens on the populations of one or the other side, the same heavens that we learned about in Sunday’s Catechism school as the portal to salvation, the path to eternal life.

The enemy didn’t have a face then, but it was nonetheless as lethal as it was invisible. More than a vision, it was a thunderous noise preceded by howling sirens that in the Santurce of the 40s announced the black-out, the closing of doors and windows, the turning out of lights, and the huddling very closely together in the darkness although no bombs ever fell as they did in the movies and no civilian ever died, except of fear.

Then the enemy was invisible and death was far away. Now death has returned to inhabit the air, but it is not announced with fanfare, silence accompanies it. The complicit silence of authorities unauthorized by deafened science and rampant corruption, the contradictory and delirious cackling that is the result of ignorant arrogance and criminal enrichment.

It is not true that the enemy is invisible in this so-called war against the so-called Chinese virus waged by the true enemy disguised as defender in his early evening charlatanism from the White House press room. This is not Rick’s Casa Blanca in North Africa, with its dueling patriotic anthems and stolen letters of transit that allow travel to freedom in Lisbon in a paper plane. It is not the renouncing of neutrality in favor of a clandestine struggle against tyranny. No. This is the same tyranny trying out the same lethal exercise in controlling and distorting information, the affirmation of the lie and the silent massacre of the citizenry.

The enemy is in the house, as present in the White House as in the misnamed Fortaleza,[1] flaunting its vulnerability as it practices its corruption and pillaging. It is there on the television screen, on the mobile phone, on the front page of the newspapers; it is here and there, in Spanish and in English, speaking in tongues, ranting and raving nonsense, shameless and all piled un-distanced together—until a few days ago—in front of the cameras, laughing at physical distancing, smiling behind the masks that they put on and take off because their lying noses are growing and their teeth frozen in their false smiles. Invisible enemies only to themselves who don’t want to see themselves, since there’s no one as blind as those who don’t want to see themselves because it’s not convenient.

The only true thing in the false propaganda we are subjected to is that we are truly at war. But the true enemy is not the coronavirus and didn’t come from China. The enemy has always been with us. Its hidden face is that of pitilessness, of the destruction of the environment, of greed triumphing over solidarity, kindness drowned by consumerism, the disdain of the common good in favor of wealth for the few, misery by decree amidst growing socio-economic inequality, poverty masked as progress.

The enemy is certainly visible and omnipresent in the destocked stock exchange, in the crowded hospital room, the scarce virus tests, the promised ventilators, the unprotected medical personnel, in the firemen, policemen, and food providers exposed to extermination, and the rows of panic-stricken consumers. The enemy inhabited us even before the arrival of the virus, it crowns us with dread, menaces us from the air we breathe, warns us from every surface that resists touch, our survival dependent on sensorial privation.

How to resist despair when faced with such disgrace? How to keep faith in a better tomorrow when they announce that the mortal curve in on the ascent, or that the worst is yet to come? Resisting is our way of fighting. Solidarity in solitude is our main weapon, if not the only one, in this war with no spectacular explosions but also without ceasefires or respite. To remember the caresses of lovers, children and grandchildren, mothers and grandparents, to recreate in our reclusion the communal celebration, to turn to electronic technology to see, listen, share sorrows and happiness, to help those who need us from afar rather than from up close, to reduce our needs to a minimum, to bolster our spiritual strengths to combat our material weaknesses, and to hope against all hopelessness. To fill our clocks and calendars with small tasks and long and involuntary rests, overdue readings and pleasant memories, to give new and renewed value to the human voice, the trill of birds, the whisper of air that can bring comfort as well as a last breath.

And to reflect so we can make wise decisions about an uncertain future, to battle with all our might against the visible enemy, the one that will be left unmasked forever. Because the kingdom of the caress, the gift of a kiss, the stretched hand and the fraternal embrace will return.

Translated by Lizabeth Paravisini-Gebert

[1] La Fortaleza, the official residence of the Governor of Puerto Rico, was built between 1533 and 1540 as the first of a series of military fortifications intended to guarantee Spanish control of the island.