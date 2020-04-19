Sculptor José Ignacio Morales “El Artístico” Dies Due to COVID-19

The original title of this article is “El país pierde al artista más importante de la forja estética del hierro con la muerte de José Ignacio Morales ‘El Artístico’” [The country loses the most important artist of aesthetic metalwork with the death of José Ignacio Morales ‘El Artístico.’] Erika Rodríguez (El Día) writes about the death of renowned sculptor and artistic ironsmith José Ignacio Morales, also known as “El Artístico” in the Dominican Republic. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Here are excerpts translated from El Día.

José Ignacio Morales “El Artístico,” the sculptor from La Romana, who had received national and international fame and prestige, lost the battle against COVID-19 early this Tuesday, not having responded to treatment since he was admitted to the hospital on March 29.

Morales, a former candidate for mayor in La Romana for the Partido Revolucionario Moderno [Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM)], was admitted to Plaza de la Salud, transferred from the Central Romana Medical Center, since he could not overcome glucose levels that were not decreasing.

[. . .] The death of El Artístico is being mourned by La Romana and the entire country, as his skills in wrought iron work and his vocation for service—especially in the training and guidance in in metal sculpting for many young people working in the area—leave a legacy, attesting to his dedication, creativity, and commitment to his community.

The greatest sculptor

The Tourist Press Association stressed that with the sudden death of José Ignacio Morales El Artístico as a result of COVID-19, La Romana, and the whole country has lost the most important artist in aesthetic iron forging, whose metal sculptural pieces can be found on three continents and to which one can add the extraordinary social work he did to benefit thousands of young people with limited resources, whom he trained in his workshops and who he supported for years through the foundation that bore his name, helping to make them entrepreneurs and to become integrated into economic life.

An ironsmith and dream-maker for many of his students, Morales offered the example of self-improvement, having come from the humblest area of La Romana, and showing an interest from a young age in the creation of artistic forms with metal, beginning with cutting and creating works from tin cans and other materials, through which he began to define his vocation. [. . .]

Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For original article (in Spanish), see https://eldia.com.do/el-pais-pierde-al-artista-mas-importante-de-la-forja-estetica-del-hierro-con-la-muerte-de-jose-ignacio-morales-el-artistico

