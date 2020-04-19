Ponce Art Museum joins the challenge of recreating famous works

The Ponce Art Museum [Museo de Art de Ponce (MAP)] joins the challenge of recreating famous works from its collection. [Above, we can see the recreation of Frederic Leighton’s “Flaming June.” For the original article (in Spanish) and selected Instagram photos, see El Nuevo Día.]

For several weeks, followers of the Ponce Museum of Art (MAP) Instagram account have had the opportunity to see how people have taken photos recreating the most famous works currently on display at the museum. This is part of a global movement that started in late March through the hashtag #TussenKunstEnQuarantaine in the Netherlands.

Thanks to this challenge, thousands of people, worldwide, have recreated the most important works from variousvery important museums in the world, such as the J. Paul Getty Museum, in California; the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum, in Spain; and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York; among others.

“At the Ponce Art Museum, we join the challenge and ask followers of our social networks and the general public to represent works of art from our permanent collection with everyday objects,” said María Magriná Catinchi, MAP communications manager. “We encourage and invite everyone to access our Instagram page, where you can see photos of many works of art with which you may identify or enter the Google Art and Culture platform, where you can see many works of art from the Ponce Art Museum, as well as other international museums.”

Among the works that have been recreated are the iconic MAP piece, “Flaming June” by Frederic Leighton; the work “Judith with the Head of Holofernes,” by Lucas Cranach the Elder; “Isolde with the Love Potion” by the British artist Frederick Sandys; and “María Sorolla in the artist’s garden,” by Joaquín Sorolla y Bastida, among many others. People typically upload photos to their personal Instagram accounts, using the #TussenKunstEnQuarantaine and #museoarteponce tags. Later, the photos are also posted on the official MAP page on Instagram and Facebook. “Our fans are rising to the challenge and we love it. In several days we will post new photos, but we invite everyone to continue joining and participating,” added Magriná Catinchi.

Article translated by Ivette Romero. For the original article (in Spanish) and selected Instagram photos, see https://www.elnuevodia.com/entretenimiento/cultura/nota/museodeartedeponceseunealretoderecrearobrasfamosas-2561402/