Help Cabarete Unidos ensure food reaches most vulnerable families in Dominican Republic tourist towns during this time of crisis

In Cabarete, Dominican Republic, 85% of the 25,800 population is currently unemployed as a result of nationwide lockdown which has suspended the tourist industry on which these people depended for their livelihoods. Of these, only 1,600 people have food support cards from the government, with an overlapping 6,000 holding identity cards that are eligible for government aid.

Without the ability to migrate to urban centers with alternative work opportunities during this extended lockdown, this population is currently at a high risk of food insecurity.