Haitian Studies Association extends deadline to May 1 and requests support to stop deportations

From the Haitian Studies Association.
Onè respè tout moun,
We continue to wish everyone good health and that you are secure, in all its senses.
We received many propositions for our conference, which promises to be an interesting, enriching, and inspiring conference. But we are aware that COVID-19 is still a present danger, and all of our lives are affected. Therefore, we decided to extend the deadline to submit proposals for another two weeks. The new deadline will be Friday, May 1. CLICK HERE to submit your proposal.
And we would like to share that the Board voted to add our institution’s name on a petition to suspend deportations to Haiti. Because of bad health conditions in ICE detention centers, half of the individuals deported have been infected by the coronavirus, which is a serious health risk for Haiti that has so far many fewer cases than the U.S. If you’re interested, you can send this petition to your colleagues for them to sign it.