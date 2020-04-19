Haitian Studies Association extends deadline to May 1 and requests support to stop deportations

From the Haitian Studies Association.

Onè respè tout moun,

We continue to wish everyone good health and that you are secure, in all its senses.

We received many propositions for our conference, which promises to be an interesting, enriching, and inspiring conference. But we are aware that COVID-19 is still a present danger, and all of our lives are affected. Therefore, we decided to extend the deadline to submit proposals for another two weeks. The new deadline will be Friday, May 1. CLICK HERE to submit your proposal.