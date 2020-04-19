Forthcoming: “Until We’re Fish”

Until We’re Fish, a first novel by Susannah Rodríguez Drissi, will be published this fall (October 2020).

Description: Stunning and elegiac, Susannah Rodríguez Drissi’s debut novel Until We’re Fish juxtaposes vivid landscapes, brilliant, playful meditations on life, and penetrating insights into the human heart, to richly bring to life the story of rapscallion dreamer Elio, a Cuban teen whose unbridled confidence is severely tested after a near-fatal shark attack.

Elio longs for freedom from the dreary home he shares with his mother. He spends his days and nights fantasizing about an American bike and Maria, his vivacious next-door neighbor. Two obstacles stand in his way: the 1959 Cuban Revolution and Maria’s dream of moving to Chicago. Yet Elio is steadfast in believing that somehow, some way he will get both the girl and the Schwinn. When an injury leaves him terrified of the sea, he’s faced with an impossible choice: to overcome his fear and do whatever it takes to realize his vision, or to stay safe, and risk losing everything he’s been living for.

An unforgettable coming-of-age story, Until We’re Fish blends the romance, violence, mood, and ethos of the Cuban Revolution with a young man’s hopeless and heroic first love. With the truth of experience and the lyricism of poetry, Rodríguez Drissi constructs an exquisite, gossamer tale of revolution and hearts set adrift. A Don Quixote for our times, Until We’re Fish is an intimate exploration into the souls of people willing to sacrifice everything to be free.

SUSANNAH RODRÍGUEZ DRISSI is an award-winning Cuban poet, writer, playwright, translator, director, producer, and scholar. She has a PhD in Comparative Literature from UCLA where she teaches in Writing Programs and in the Academic Advancement Program. She has been a UC-Cuba Affiliate Scholar since 2009. [For more on the author, see https://susannahrodriguezdrissi.com/about/.]

