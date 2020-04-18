Online Event: Julia Alvarez Presents Afterlife with Barbara Jenkins

This event will take place online via Zoom. Registration instructions will be sent to ticket holders prior to the event.

Julia Alvarez will discuss writing Afterlife, her first adult novel in almost fifteen years, with author Barbara Jenkins.

Set in this political moment of tribalism and distrust, Afterlifeasks: What do we owe those in crisis in our families, including—maybe especially—members of our human family? How do we live in a broken world without losing faith in one another or ourselves? And how do we stay true to those glorious souls we have lost?

This event is presented in collaboration with the Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival.