Live-Streaming Caribbean Webcams to Help You Escape

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Laurie Baratti (Travel Pulse) shares streaming webcam feeds to offer opportunities to virtually visit the Caribbean while safely waiting out the pandemic.

While we collectively remain in COVID-19-imposed isolation, everyone needs at least a brief sense of escape from the “new normal”. Being obligated to stay in your home doesn’t mean that you can’t dream of your favorite places to get away from it all or maybe even start sampling ideas for the vacation you’ll take once the global crisis is finally over.

Although plenty of destinations’ live-stream cameras have gone offline while much of the world is sheltering in place, we’ve found the following streaming webcam feeds, which offer much-needed opportunities to virtually visit the Caribbean while safely waiting out the pandemic.

Aruba Tourism Authority – Aruba’s destination marketing organization created a 30 Minutes of Happiness video to transport visitors via the sound of the crashing sea, waves lapping on the beaches, gulls calling, plus incredible vistas over the island’s varied terrain, and even underwater views onto tropical fish and sea turtles.

Bucuti and Tara Resort, Aruba – These twin resorts have set up dual live-streaming webcams that overlook the swaying palms and pristine sands of Eagle Beach, Aruba.

Paradise Island – This 24/7 live-streaming, HD-quality broadcast provides sweeping panoramic views of Nassau’s vibrant harbor and across to Paradise Island.

Port St. Maarten, St. Maarten – Tune in here for an expansive view of the bay’s brilliant blue waters, a variety of boats and serene, tropical beachfront.

The Fred Hotel, Restaurant & Bar, St. Croix – This takes you to a serene stretch of beach overlooking calm waters, with gently lapping waves, and the cruise ship pier and historic Frederiksted waterfront in the distance.

Soggy Dollar Bar, Jost Van Dyke, BVI – Overlooking the tropical sands, swaying palms and turquoise waters of White Bay, this tranquil live-stream is made all the better for lack of crowds and boats that are usually to be found there.

Barnes Bay, Anguilla – Anguilla’s EarthCam offers a soothing over pristine sands and crystal-blue waters of Barnes Bay. From here, you can also access live webcams over Meads Bay and the Four Seasons Resort and Residences’ Aleta Pool.

Pusser’s at Myett’s, Tortola, BVI – Sit back and unwind in front of a couple of webcams, one overlooking the Cane Garden Bay’s tropical beach and lush hillsides (also switching aspects to look out over the sea), and the other streaming from Pusser’s Landing, where private boats are docked.

Frenchman’s Cove, St. Thomas – This far-reaching idyllic overlook includes a partial view of Marriott’s Frenchman’s Cove resort, looking onto the brilliant blue waters of Pacquereau Bay.

The Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort, St. Croix – The live view overlooking this lovely property points toward Mermaid Beach and the sapphire Caribbean that carries out to the horizon.

Port Bermuda, Bermuda – This site provides spectacular, panning views broadcast from the Royal Naval Dockyard from a height that provides great views of the sea and spans the entire bay.

Source: https://www.travelpulse.com/news/destinations/live-streaming-caribbean-webcams-to-help-you-escape.html